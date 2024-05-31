Suzlon Energy bags 81.9 MW wind power project

Suzlon Energy announced that it has received a new order for the development of 81.9 MW wind power project for Oyster Green Hybrid One.

The company will install 26 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at Agar, Madhya Pradesh.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, the firm will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including erection and commissioning. It will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Vivek Srivastava, chief executive officer (CFO), India Business, Suzlon Group, said, The electricity generated from this project will target the C&I customer segment, creating a deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. At Suzlon, we are deeply committed to powering the industry with sustainable green energy to power their progress while meeting their net-zero ambitions.

Ateesh Samant, chief operating officer, Oyster Green Hybrid One, said, At Oyster Green Hybrid One, we are focussed on increasing our green power portfolio through wind and wind-solar hybrid projects. We always strive for alliances that help us in our journey of increasing the reach of renewable energy in India with a focus on sustainability. We are positive that being the nations largest renewable energy solutions provider, Suzlons technological expertise and manufacturing capabilities will allow us to grow our green energy portfolio and serve our customers with a shared ideology.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The company reported 9.21% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 254.12 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to Rs 279.89 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations climbed 28.95% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,179.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.86% to currently trade at Rs 45.75 on the BSE.

