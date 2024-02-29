Suzlon Energy bags order from EDF Renewables

Suzlon Energy said that it has received an order from EDF renewables for the development of a 30 MW wind power project.

The scope of the project includes supply, supervision, erection and commissioning along with undertaking post‐commissioning operations and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, said, EDF Renewables is a highly reputed Global power company with an established track record in renewable energy. Therefore, receiving an order from them is a matter of pride for us. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. The power generated from this project will serve the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power. Suzlon is committed to serving our customers green portfolios and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence.

Arne Lorenzen, chief executive officer, EDF Renewables India said, "At EDFR we are committed to contributing towards Indias Net Zero target. Our focus is towards continuous sustainable development with safety as our topmost priority. Within our organisation we daily practice our motto of Everyone goes home safe everyday. We are delighted to partner with one of Indias leading wind turbine providers, Suzlon Energy, for this project. We look forward to leveraging Suzlons extensive experience in the Indian wind market to make this project successful. We want to operate and expand our clean energy portfolio in India in the years to come.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 203.04 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 78.36 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 7.17% to Rs 1,552.91 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,448.97 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

The scrip fell 3.32% to trade at Rs 41.70 on the BSE.

The company will install 10 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Gujarat.