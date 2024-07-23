Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBL Bank announces change in Chairman

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
With effect from 03 August 2024
RBL Bank announced that Prakash Chandra, Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman of the Bank would complete his tenure as Non-Executive Part-time Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank on 02 August 2024.
Further, in response to an application made by the Bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 22 July 2024 has conveyed its approval for the appointment of Chandan Sinha (DIN: 06921244), one of the existing Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank as the NonExecutive Part-Time Chairman of the Bank with effect from 03 August 2024 till 20 May 2026.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

FM Sitharaman's record 7th Union Budget presentation: All you need to know

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare gains, Midcaps slip in red ahead of Budget;; Metal, IT weigh

Tata Sons raises Tata Electronics' equity capital to Rs 10,000 crore

LIVE news updates: INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing

Left in policies, views on foreign policy not known: US media on VP Harris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon