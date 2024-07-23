RBL Bank announces change in Chairman

With effect from 03 August 2024

Further, in response to an application made by the Bank, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 22 July 2024 has conveyed its approval for the appointment of Chandan Sinha (DIN: 06921244), one of the existing Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank as the NonExecutive Part-Time Chairman of the Bank with effect from 03 August 2024 till 20 May 2026.

RBL Bank announced that Prakash Chandra, Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman of the Bank would complete his tenure as Non-Executive Part-time Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Bank on 02 August 2024.