Svam Software standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Svam Software declined 57.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.05 60 OPM %-12.50-80.00 -PBDT0.080.19 -58 PBT0.080.19 -58 NP0.080.19 -58
