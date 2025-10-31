Friday, October 31, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd soars 3.76%, up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd soars 3.76%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1447.1, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% gain in NIFTY and a 5.29% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1447.1, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25791.05. The Sensex is at 84151.06, down 0.3%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 7.46% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56343.5, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1454.4, up 3.57% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% gain in NIFTY and a 5.29% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.5%, gains for third straight session

SEBI extends timeline for Qualified Stock Brokers to implement T+0 settlement cycle

Ind-Ra maintains its rating on bank loan facilities of Asian Energy Services

Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 20.04% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

