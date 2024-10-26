Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.00% to Rs 832.74 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 27.83% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.00% to Rs 832.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 711.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales832.74711.73 17 OPM %8.526.88 -PBDT67.4149.90 35 PBT50.6838.30 32 NP36.2428.35 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content