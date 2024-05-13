Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Syrma SGS Technology Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
BEML Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, ABB India Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 May 2024.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd registered volume of 36.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.85% to Rs.398.00. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.
BEML Ltd registered volume of 26.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.76% to Rs.3,619.60. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd registered volume of 17.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.18 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.92% to Rs.2,486.90. Volumes stood at 8.9 lakh shares in the last session.
ABB India Ltd notched up volume of 28.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.01% to Rs.7,896.95. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd clocked volume of 65708 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11587 shares. The stock gained 3.49% to Rs.6,980.00. Volumes stood at 3631 shares in the last session.
First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

