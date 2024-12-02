Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' total sales stood at 74,753 units in Nov'24

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 74,753 units in Nov'24

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 74,753 units in November 2024, registering growth of 0.78% as compared with 74,172 units in November 2023.

Total domestic sales increased 1% YoY to 73,246 units in November 2024.

Total sales for Medium & Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) Domestic & International Business in November 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,230 units, up 2.6% as compared with 12,895 units sold in November 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2024 stood at 12,481 units, up 1.45% as compared with 12,303 units in November 2023.

Total passenger vehicle sales jumped 2% to 47,117 units in November 2024 as compared with 46,143 units sold in November 2023.

 

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

The company reported 9.97% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore on 3.74% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 104,444 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

More From This Section

Granules India Ltd gains for third straight session

Granules India Ltd gains for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.4%

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.4%

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.78%, rises for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.78%, rises for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Mankind Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.19%, up for third straight session

The counter rose 0.11% to Rs 787.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI ballooning NDF position suggests more rupee losses, say bankers

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin bets big on war: Russia approves $126 billion defence budget for 2025

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 100pts, Nifty above 24,150; Smallcap shares outperform

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

LIVE news updates: Govt scraps windfall tax on petrol, diesel exports

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee calls for UN peacekeeping in Bangladesh amid violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon