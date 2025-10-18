Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We will celebrate Diwali on Nov 14 with NDA's win in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

We will celebrate Diwali on Nov 14 with NDA's win in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) set to contest 101 constituencies each

Paswan announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

As the Bihar Assembly election draws near, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) asserted that the NDA in Bihar is united and well-coordinated ahead of the assembly elections, dismissing reports of internal friction. He described the opposition Mahagathbandhan as a confused alliance and reaffirmed support for Nitish Kumar's leadership, predicting a "historic victory" for the NDA on November 14.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Paswan told ANI, "As much confusion as was being spread about the NDA, I had repeatedly said that all matters would be decided very smoothly within the NDA, whether it is about seat selection or finalising candidates. The Mahagathbandhan is a confused alliance.I say with confidence that the NDA alliance is moving towards a historic victory."

 

"We are contesting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar...I have not had even 1% dispute with any other constituent party...We will truly celebrate Diwali on November 14," he added.

The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) set to contest 101 constituencies each. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have been allotted six seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats.

Earlier, Paswan announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing distribution within the NDA for the Bihar Assembly elections.

According to the list announced, the party has fielded Raju Tiwari from Govindganj, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Vishnu Dev Paswan from Darouli, Seemant Mrinal from Garkha, Surendra Kumar from Sahebpur Kamal, Sanjay Kumar from Bakhri, and Babulal Shaurya from Parbatta.

Mithun Kumar will contest the polls from Nathnagar, Sunil Kumar from Paliganj, Hulas Pandey from Brahmpur, Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Dehri, Sangita Devi from Balrampur, Rani Kumari from Makhdumpur and Prakash Chandra from Obra, the party said.

Chirag Paswan Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

