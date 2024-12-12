Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark

TCS extends partnership with Telenor Denmark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

To provide IT infrastructure services

Tata Consultancy Services has extended its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), the second largest mobile operator in the Danish market, to provide ITIS managed services, handling TnDK's IT infrastructure from its delivery centre in Europe over the next five years.

Over the past six years, TCS has deployed its Machine First Delivery Model to modernize the IT infrastructure of TnDK, which serves over 1.6 million subscribers. Extending this partnership, TCS' cutting-edge automation technologies will continue to deliver significant operational cost reductions and improved IT infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Top five headphones of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 premium headphones from Sony, Sonos, Beats, and more

Top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Tech recap 2024: Monitors to cameras, check top 5 creator-focused gadgets

Top 5 mid-range smartphones

Tech recap 2024: Top 5 mid-range smartphones from OnePlus, Motorola, more

Top five laptops of 2024

Tech recap 2024: Apple MacBook Air M3 to HP Spectre x360, top five laptops

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bajaj Housing Finance shares decline 6% as 3-month anchor lock-in ends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon