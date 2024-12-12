Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Star Cement Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2024.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 December 2024.

Star Cement Ltd surged 10.95% to Rs 223 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71114 shares in the past one month.

 

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 7.75% to Rs 58.66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd soared 7.10% to Rs 1229.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd gained 6.58% to Rs 86.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd exploded 6.36% to Rs 552.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's lows; Sensex drags 200 pts to 81,300; Nifty at 25,550

Vikram Misri

'Frank, candid, constructive': Foreign secretary Misri on Bangladesh talks

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news: Rahul Gandhi reaches Hathras to meet family of 2020 rape-murder victim

Supreme Court, SC

ED cannot direct prosecutors on court conduct in money laundering cases: SC

China Taiwan

Taiwan urges China to stop 'provocation' amid rise in military activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon