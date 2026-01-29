TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.36% to Rs 442.68 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 25.35% to Rs 56.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.36% to Rs 442.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 350.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.442.68350.3318.1617.4984.0564.5578.2059.5556.3244.93

