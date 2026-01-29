TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 25.35% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.36% to Rs 442.68 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 25.35% to Rs 56.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.36% to Rs 442.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 350.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales442.68350.33 26 OPM %18.1617.49 -PBDT84.0564.55 30 PBT78.2059.55 31 NP56.3244.93 25
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST