REC consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 15017.70 croreNet profit of REC declined 0.59% to Rs 4052.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4076.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 15017.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14271.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15017.7014271.92 5 OPM %95.5298.16 -PBDT5143.235187.28 -1 PBT5136.435180.97 -1 NP4052.444076.35 -1
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:06 PM IST