REC consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 15017.70 crore

Net profit of REC declined 0.59% to Rs 4052.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4076.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 15017.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14271.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15017.7014271.9295.5298.165143.235187.285136.435180.974052.444076.35

