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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TD Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2026.

TD Power Systems Ltd soared 6.81% to Rs 1161.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 6.65% to Rs 1380.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd surged 6.43% to Rs 1531.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56585 shares in the past one month.

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Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd gained 5.25% to Rs 690.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56785 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd spurt 5.23% to Rs 88.38. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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