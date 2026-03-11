Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tech Mahindra Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1351.9, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% jump in NIFTY and a 17.62% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1351.9, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 23992.55. The Sensex is at 77251.97, down 1.22%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has slipped around 12.02% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30024, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1352, up 0.73% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 6.01% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% jump in NIFTY and a 17.62% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Wipro Ltd soars 1.63%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 1.22%, gains for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 2.08%, up for five straight sessions

RailTel Corp gains on bagging Rs 115-cr order from Power Grid Corp

Sensex slides 892 pts; PSU bank shares decline

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

