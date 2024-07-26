Business Standard
Telecom shares rise

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 69.93 points or 2.23% at 3211.11 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 7.07%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 4.05%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.02%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.07%), Avantel Ltd (up 1.75%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.74%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.26%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.3%).
On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.08%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.58%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.54%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 359.72 or 0.67% at 54117.73.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 175.63 points or 1.09% at 16246.29.
The Nifty 50 index was up 107.45 points or 0.44% at 24513.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 322.5 points or 0.4% at 80362.3.
On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 749 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

