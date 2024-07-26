Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 556.53 points or 1.78% at 31819.75 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 2.5%), Coal India Ltd (up 2.33%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.32%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.25%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.81%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.78%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.58%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.47%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.55%).
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 359.72 or 0.67% at 54117.73.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 175.63 points or 1.09% at 16246.29.
The Nifty 50 index was up 107.45 points or 0.44% at 24513.55.
The BSE Sensex index was up 322.5 points or 0.4% at 80362.3.
On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 749 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content