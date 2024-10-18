Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 2.7 points or 0.09% at 3028.36 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 6.91%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.41%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.91%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.83%), and Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.04%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.18%), and HFCL Ltd (down 1.1%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 611.05 or 1.08% at 55978.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 106.84 points or 0.65% at 16370.15.
The Nifty 50 index was down 95.15 points or 0.38% at 24654.7.
The BSE Sensex index was down 347.28 points or 0.43% at 80659.33.
On BSE,899 shares were trading in green, 2187 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
