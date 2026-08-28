Tempsens Instruments makes a sizzling debut

Tempsens Instruments (India) traded at Rs 591.70 on the BSE, a 97.23% premium to the issue price of Rs 300.

The scrip was listed at Rs 631.20, a 110.40% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 6.26% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 635 and a low of Rs 582.05. About 27.01 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Tempsens Instruments (India)'s IPO was subscribed 184.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 August 2026 and closed on 24 August 2026. The price band was fixed at Rs 285 to Rs 300 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 4 each, aggregating up to Rs 95 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 18,500,000 equity shares, also having a face value of Rs 4 each.

The company plans to use Rs 18.134 crore of the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure for its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses. It will use another Rs 55 crore to prepay certain borrowings, with the remaining proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Temsens Instruments (India) on 19 August 2026, raised Rs 194.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 64.84 crore shares at Rs 300 each to 29 anchor investors.

Tempsens Instruments (India) is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer offering customised temperature sensing, electrical heating and specialised cable solutions. Its products cater to industries including power, steel, oil and gas, cement, chemicals, automotive, defence and space, as well as OEMs in green energy, aerospace and advanced technology sectors. In FY26, temperature sensing solutions contributed 44.59% of revenue, followed by specialised cables at 34.71% and electrical heating solutions at 20.70%, while projects/OEM business accounted for 67.55% and MRO for 32.45%. Its revenue was also diversified across end-user industries, with petrochemicals contributing 21.45%, metals 19.68% and power 12.27%, reducing dependence on any single sector.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.07 crore and sales of Rs 444.88 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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