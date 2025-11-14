Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Mandate for women's safety, good governance: Amit Shah on NDA's Bihar win

Mandate for women's safety, good governance: Amit Shah on NDA's Bihar win

Strap: Union minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi had 'worked wholeheartedly for Bihar' over the past 11 years, while CM Nitish Kumar had worked to pull it out of the darkness of 'jungle raj'

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Bihar's Arwal district, on November 9, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDAs) decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
 
“Heartfelt salute to the people of Bihar, protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy,” Shah said, calling the results a clear mandate for “women’s safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor” in the state.
 
The Home Minister stated that the NDA’s performance reflected public approval of its governance model. “This resounding mandate is the people’s seal of approval on the NDA's commitment to serve for development in Bihar,” he said.
 
 
Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “worked wholeheartedly for Bihar” over the past 11 years, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had “worked to pull it out of the darkness of ‘jungle raj'".
 
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NDA was leading on over 200 seats in Bihar as of 4.50 pm.

More From This Section

Full list of winners

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR after Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar elections

JDU's Anant Singh

Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Singh wins by 28,206 votes

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar results: How Nitish Kumar's political playbook evolved each election

Maithili Thakur, Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025

BJP's Maithili Thakur leads Alinagar, says 'never doubted the result'

Topics : Amit Shah Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon