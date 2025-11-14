Mandate for women's safety, good governance: Amit Shah on NDA's Bihar win

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDAs) decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.
“Heartfelt salute to the people of Bihar, protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy,” Shah said, calling the results a clear mandate for “women’s safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor” in the state.
The Home Minister stated that the NDA’s performance reflected public approval of its governance model. “This resounding mandate is the people’s seal of approval on the NDA's commitment to serve for development in Bihar,” he said.
Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “worked wholeheartedly for Bihar” over the past 11 years, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had “worked to pull it out of the darkness of ‘jungle raj'".
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NDA was leading on over 200 seats in Bihar as of 4.50 pm.