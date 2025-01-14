Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools soars on bagging overseas order

United Drilling Tools soars on bagging overseas order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

United Drilling Tools (UTDL) zoomed 12.72% to Rs 266.80 after the company received company received an international order worth Rs 4.82 lakh from Magitech International for supply of survey line, winch and integral blade stabilizers.

The said overseas order comprises the supply of Survey Line Winch and Integral Blade Stabilizers, which are critical tools in advanced drilling operations. The delivery of these high-products is scheduled to be completed over a period of six months, aligning with UDTLs commitment to meeting client requirements with efficiency and excellence.

This order highlights UDTLs expertise and firm focus on delivering superior products that cater to the evolving needs of the global drilling industry and also marks the beginning of a long-term strategy to expand further into the international market, it added.

 

The company worked closely with local distributors and partners to ensure that their products aligned with Taiwans regulatory standards and consumer preferences.

Manoj Kumar Arora, chief financial officer (CFO), UDTL, This success is the result of our team's dedication, the thorough market analysis we conducted, and our ability to adapt our offerings to meet local demands. Taiwan is an important market for us, and we are eager to continue growing our footprint in Asia.

Also Read

malibu mansion, la fires

Here's how this $9 million mansion survived California's brutal wildfires

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Weather in Prayagraj: Temperature dips in Prayagraj, devotees shiver

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Urja Global shares hit 5% upper circuit after posting Q3FY25 results

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Research, innovation in scientific institutions part of temperament of new India, says PM Modi

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 76,550; Nifty at 23,170; BSE Mid, Smallcap up 1%

Magitech International is a renowned service provider specializing in vertical and horizontal drilling industries, catering to sectors such as oilfield, geothermal, deep water wells, HDD, pipe jacking, micro tunneling, tunneling, and underground pipeline projects across Taiwan, Thailand, and China.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

The company's consolidated net profit rallied 79.2% to Rs 4.14 crore on 55.6% increase in net sales to Rs 48.85 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Comm gains on partnership with JLR for data-driven cars

Tata Comm gains on partnership with JLR for data-driven cars

Indobell Insulations hits the roof on bagging Rs 11-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Indobell Insulations hits the roof on bagging Rs 11-cr order from Cochin Shipyard

Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 141 crore

Himadri Speciality Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 141 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon