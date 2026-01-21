Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 112.19% to Rs 2401.21 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 117.43% to Rs 104.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 112.19% to Rs 2401.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1131.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2401.211131.64 112 OPM %7.177.35 -PBDT156.0672.81 114 PBT145.5267.45 116 NP104.7848.19 117

