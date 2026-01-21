Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 112.19% to Rs 2401.21 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery rose 117.43% to Rs 104.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 112.19% to Rs 2401.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1131.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

