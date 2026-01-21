Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

The NSE India VIX climbs 8.24% to 13.78.

The Nifty January 2026 futures closed at 25,190, a premium of 32.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,157.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 75 points or 0.30% to 25,157.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.24% to 13.78.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Eternal were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets end lower, Nikkei down 0.41%

Japanese markets end lower, Nikkei down 0.41%

China Shanghai Composite index end marginally higher

China Shanghai Composite index end marginally higher

Sensex settles 271 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,200 level; VIX spurts 8.24%

Sensex settles 271 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,200 level; VIX spurts 8.24%

INR tumbles to settle at new record low of Rs 91.70 amid risk-off sentiment in global markets; Nifty drags under 25K

INR tumbles to settle at new record low of Rs 91.70 amid risk-off sentiment in global markets; Nifty drags under 25K

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Raymond Realty launches luxury residential project - 'The Address by GS, Wadala'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayG-7 Meeting on GreenlandEternal Q3 ResultsDeepinder Goyal Step DownBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today