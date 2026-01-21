Nifty January futures trade at a premium
The NSE India VIX climbs 8.24% to 13.78.The Nifty January 2026 futures closed at 25,190, a premium of 32.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,157.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 75 points or 0.30% to 25,157.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.24% to 13.78.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Eternal were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST