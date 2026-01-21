Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets end lower, Nikkei down 0.41%

Japanese markets end lower, Nikkei down 0.41%

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets ended lower amid worries about the country's bond market after a selloff pushed yields to all-time highs.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama called for market participants to "calm down" and defended the government's fiscal approach in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The Nikkei average dropped 0.41 percent to 52,774.64, extending losses for a fifth straight session. The broader Topix index settled 0.99 percent lower at 3,589.70, with financials leading losses.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

