Thermax Ltd soars 3.4%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3655.3, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.47% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 14.97% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3655.3, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Thermax Ltd has added around 14.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.