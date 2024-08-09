Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Times Guaranty rose 12.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.850.8078.8277.500.670.620.670.620.560.50