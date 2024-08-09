Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of Times Guaranty rose 12.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.850.80 6 OPM %78.8277.50 -PBDT0.670.62 8 PBT0.670.62 8 NP0.560.50 12
