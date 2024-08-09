Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 19.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.35% to Rs 16.55 croreNet profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 19.22% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.35% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.5518.46 -10 OPM %44.9551.52 -PBDT10.0812.61 -20 PBT9.0511.28 -20 NP6.858.48 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content