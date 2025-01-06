Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems to acquire assets from Soho Dragon Solutions India

Persistent Systems to acquire assets from Soho Dragon Solutions India

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Persistent Systems has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with M/s. Soho Dragon Solutions India for the acquisition of its identified assets on 06 January 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The assets being acquired include select employees, contractors and a customer contract. The annual revenue from these assets is estimated to be $4.9 million.

Soho is primarily in the business of providing IT services to BFSI customers.

The total purchase consideration payable for the acquisition is $5.94 M. This includes:

Upfront payment - $3.19 M
Earnout - Maximum cumulative earnout of $2.48 M over three years. which is contingent on achievement of certain performance thresholds.
Retention Payment -$0.27 M for retention of a few key employees

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Power Grid successfully bids for 2 projects under TBCB

Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

Coal India signs MoU with IREL (India)

Bharti Airtel to divest its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Bharti Airtel to divest its entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Happy Forgings plans to establish advance forging capabilities

Happy Forgings plans to establish advance forging capabilities

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon