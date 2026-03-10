Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trac Precision Solutions signs MoU with Coolbrook Oy

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

To collaboration on machining and manufacturing of components for Coolbrook's RDH? technology

Trac Precision Solutions (Trac), part of the PTC Industries Group, has signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coolbrook Oy, a transformational technology and engineering company, to collaborate on the machining and manufacture of components for Coolbrook's RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) technology.

Under this structured framework, Coolbrook has expressed its intention to appoint Trac as its preferred machining partner for aerofoil machining, supporting the manufacture of first-generation RDH units and subsequent industrial scale-up. The engagement includes early-stage Design for Manufacture (DfM) collaboration, production readiness initiatives, and support for future design optimisation.

 

This agreement represents a significant step in Trac's strategic expansion into high-value industrial electrification and clean technology manufacturing, reinforcing the Group's commitment to participating in next-generation global industrial transitions.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

