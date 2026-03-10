Borosil surges as board clears two key proposals

Borosil soared 11.04% to Rs 252.50 after the company's board approved setting up a new maunfacuring facility in Gujarat and expanding the production capacity of its Borosilicate Glass Furnace in Rajasthan.

The companys board has approved the proposal to set up a new manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat, for the manufacturing of glassware products, with commercial production expected to commence by December 2026, subject to necessary approvals. The project entails an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 42 crore.

The company has been sourcing various glassware products from Borosil Scientific (BSL)s Bharuch Plant, including storage jars, glass bottles, and glass jugs. These product categories are witnessing strong and growing market demand. In order to cater to the increasing market demand, it is proposed to establish a new manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat, with dedicated mass production lines.

Separately, the companys board also approved an expansion of Borosilicate Glass Furnace capacity for Pressware Products from 25 tonnes per day (TPD) to 32 TPD at its Rajasthan facility. The expansion project will involve the addition of a third forming line aligned with the furnace rebuild cycle scheduled for January 2028.

The project will require an estimated investment of Rs 50 crore (including contingency due to cost escalation and scope changes, if any).

The proposed capacity expansion is expected to support the companys growth strategy. It is expected to remove current capacity bottlenecks, enable new product development and product diversification with portfolio expansion, improve furnace utilization and operating efficiency and low cost of production with cost competitiveness.

Borosil is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware, and opal ware in India.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 32.5% to Rs 23.95 crore on 0.2% rise in net sales to Rs 338.75 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News