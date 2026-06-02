Transrail Lighting climbs after announcing Rs 575 crore order inflows

Transrail Lighting gained 1.75% to Rs 493.60 after the company announced fresh order wins worth Rs 575 crore and disclosed that it holds the lowest bidder (L1) position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company said the newly secured orders are primarily from the power transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, along with contracts in its civil construction and pole businesses.

The company said the latest orders include the construction of a 500 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line for a major customer, supply of products to international markets, specialised civil construction work and pole supply contracts.

Transrail Lighting added that the orders were received in the normal course of business. The company also highlighted a strong bidding pipeline across domestic and international markets, which, together with its existing unexecuted order book, is expected to support future growth.

Commenting on the development, managing director and CEO Randeep Narang said the order wins reflect the company's diversified capabilities across the T&D, civil construction and pole manufacturing segments. He added that the company remains focused on sustaining growth momentum while maintaining execution discipline and margins.

Transrail Lighting is a turnkey EPC company focused on power transmission and distribution projects. The company also operates in civil construction, railways, solar EPC, and poles and lighting. It has a presence in 63 countries across five continents and operates manufacturing facilities in India for transmission towers, conductors and monopoles.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 96.50 crore on a 3.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,831.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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