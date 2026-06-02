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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Surges 5.05%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.11%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Surges 5.05%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.11%

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 6.89% over last one month compared to 2.65% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd gained 5.05% today to trade at Rs 167.55. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.11% to quote at 29159.19. The index is up 2.65 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd increased 4.96% and NINtec Systems Ltd added 4.11% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 20.51 % over last one year compared to the 9.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 6.89% over last one month compared to 2.65% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19179 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29256 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 257.5 on 07 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 88.26 on 03 Jun 2025.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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