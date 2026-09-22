Transrail Lighting Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2026.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2026.

Transrail Lighting Ltd spiked 12.23% to Rs 464.8 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37442 shares in the past one month.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd soared 7.45% to Rs 631.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45391 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd surged 6.52% to Rs 901.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42812 shares in the past one month.

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd rose 6.47% to Rs 900.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52782 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd spurt 6.45% to Rs 27.39. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

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