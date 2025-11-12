Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transrail Lighting rises after Q2 PAT jumps 65% YoY to Rs 91 crore

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Transrail Lighting rallied 1.41% to Rs 657.75 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 65.1% to Rs 90.98 crore on a 43.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,534.25 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 125.02 crore in Q2 FY26, up 44.2% from Rs 86.68 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA advanced 34% to Rs 186 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 139 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 11.93% in Q2 FY26 as against 12.73% in Q2 FY25.

The companys unexecuted order book (UEOB) stood at Rs 15,116 crore as of 30 September 2025, registering a growth of 46% year-on-year, indicating strong business visibility. Including L1 orders, the total UEOB stood at Rs 17,799 crore. Fresh order inflows during the quarter aggregated Rs 1,992 crore, up 62% year-on-year.

 

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, H1FY26 has been our best-performing half year so far, reflecting the success of our strategy built on business development, revenue growth, and execution excellence, in line with our global ambition. We have seen strong traction in order inflows, led by the core Power T&D segment, along with encouraging momentum across allied verticals.

During the quarter, we fast-tracked several high-priority projects, demonstrating our capability to deliver complex assignments within tight execution timelines without compromising on quality. Our continued success in securing new orders and expanding customer relationships showcases the strength of our business development efforts. With a robust order book and strong execution capabilities, we are well positioned to build on this momentum in the coming quarters.

Meanwhile, the company approved the acquisition of up to a 32% stake in CEDEC Engineering for Rs 37 lakh to strengthen its civil EPC portfolio, particularly in bridge and hydro projects. The move will enhance its technical and pre-qualification credentials for larger infrastructure contracts. The transaction is expected to be completed within 180 days from board approval.

Furthermore, the company approved a dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, which was ratified by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 23 September 2025.

Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business, with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.

No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

