Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 98.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 195.57 croreNet profit of Tyger Capital Pvt rose 98.81% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 195.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 147.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.65% to Rs 76.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 707.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales195.57147.24 33 707.87569.79 24 OPM %52.8556.18 -55.9558.38 - PBDT32.4016.96 91 120.9090.55 34 PBT26.1814.09 86 102.1580.16 27 NP20.0610.09 99 76.6659.59 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content