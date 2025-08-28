Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1067.7, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1067.7, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Tata Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 0.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56187, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.84 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 61.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
