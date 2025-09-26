Friday, September 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 28.81, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 6.41% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.81, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 4.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has increased around 7.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7393.35, down 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.03 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 18.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

