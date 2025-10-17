Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2025 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 7.55% to Rs 6537.17 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank rose 2.82% to Rs 619.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 602.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.55% to Rs 6537.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6078.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income6537.176078.36 8 OPM %63.4161.26 -PBDT1025.06938.76 9 PBT1025.06938.76 9 NP619.76602.74 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

