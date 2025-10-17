Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 640.37 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 121.95% to Rs 33.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 640.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 579.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales640.37579.11 11 OPM %8.374.97 -PBDT53.1025.39 109 PBT46.2021.33 117 NP33.8715.26 122

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

