Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies standalone net profit rises 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies standalone net profit rises 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 108.25 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 80.07% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 108.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales108.2595.73 13 OPM %16.209.40 -PBDT18.2711.07 65 PBT13.827.68 80 NP10.305.72 80

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

