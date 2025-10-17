Onward Technologies standalone net profit rises 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 108.25 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies rose 80.07% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 108.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales108.2595.73 13 OPM %16.209.40 -PBDT18.2711.07 65 PBT13.827.68 80 NP10.305.72 80
