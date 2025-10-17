Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 47.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.31% to Rs 1682.31 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 47.77% to Rs 121.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 233.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.31% to Rs 1682.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1612.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1682.311612.79 4 OPM %39.5047.87 -PBDT160.28310.29 -48 PBT160.28310.29 -48 NP121.72233.03 -48
