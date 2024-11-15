Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ujjivan SFB board OKs sale of NPA & written-off loans to ARC

Ujjivan SFB board OKs sale of NPA & written-off loans to ARC

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said that the authorised board committee of the bank has has approved a proposal for sale of NPA and written-off loans to ARC.

The bank further informed that the total value of the micro-banking pool is Rs 270.35 crore [Rs. 207.98 crores NPA [DPD 180+] and Rs. 62.36 crore written off].

The bank carries an overall provision of 85.61% on the above pool.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves approximately 92 lakh customers through 752 branches and 23,746 employees spread across 326 districts and 26 states and union territories in India.

The bank reported 28.89% decline in net profit to Rs 233.03 crore despite of 15.20% rise in total income to Rs 1,820.04 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

The scrip shed 0.90% to end at Rs 33.97 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM's return to Delhi delayed after plane faces technical snag at Deoghar airport

Samsung

Samsung Electronics plans $7.2 bn buyback to boost shareholder value

Fire, Mumbai Fire, NRI complex Fire

Fire at Mumbai's BKC metro basement halts services, no injuries reported

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

Clean energy job growth outpaces fossil fuel sector in India: Report

Trade, Port, Container

India's oilmeal exports up 5% in Oct; rapeseed meal shipments decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon