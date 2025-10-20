Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Should you bet on UltraTech Cement post its Q2? Analysts decode

Should you bet on UltraTech Cement post its Q2? Analysts decode

UltraTech Cement's consolidated net profit jumped 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 at ₹1,231.58 crore, as against ₹702.82 crore.

UltraTech Cement share price, Q2 results

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement reported its second quarter (Q2FY26) numbers on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Post the results, analysts have mixed views as some have cut the target, while others have raised it. 
 
Shares of UltraTech Cement slipped 1.4 per cent, logging intra-day low at ₹12,182.15 per share. At 9:25 AM, UltraTech Cement's share price was down 0.68 per cent at 12,277.95. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 81 per cent at 84,634.14. 

UltraTech Cement Q2 results: Key highlights

  • Consolidated net profit jumped 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY26 at ₹1,231.58 crore, as against ₹702.82 crore. 
  • The company's revenue for the second quarter rose 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,606.93 crore, as against ₹16,294.42 crore.
  • Grey cement volumes grew 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while realisations improved 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y.
  • The company’s operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne improved to ₹966, up ₹242 Y-o-Y.
  • Unveiled a major ₹10,255 crore investment plan to expand its cement production capacity by 22.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), including through its subsidiary, India Cements.
  • UltraTech’s current cement capacity stands at 166.76 mtpa. The new expansion will take its total capacity to 240.76 mtpa globally once fully operational by 2027-28, making it one of the largest cement producers worldwide. The company expects to exit FY26 with 200 mtpa of capacity.
CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Brokerages' view on UltraTech Cement stock

Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained ‘Hold’ and has raised the target to ₹13,982, from ₹13,628 per share. 
 
 
“We are calibrating estimates, factoring in UltraTech Cement’s healthy growth plans and improving price outlook,” said Nuvama. 
 
On the other hand, Emkay Global Financial has cut the target by 5 per cent to ₹14,000, from 14,700, continuing with a ‘Buy’ call.

Also Read

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement Q2 profit jumps 75%; unveils ₹10,255-cr expansion plan

UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises to ₹1,238 cr, revenue at ₹19,607 cr

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Q2 results today: ICICI, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, 23 others on Oct 18

cement

Cement prices to remain weak in coming qtrs despite demand: Elara Capital

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 87 cr order from UltraTech Cement for freight wagons

 
The brokerage cut its Ebitda estimates, building in the higher costs in Q2, by 7 per cent in FY26E/27E/28E each. It  values the company’s stock at 19x EV/EBITDA on Q2FY28E (rolling forward basis). 
 
Similarly, Centrum Broking has also decreased its target to ₹13,678 per share from ₹14,047, reiterating the ‘Buy’ call. 
 
While petcoke prices have increased, higher coal usage and removal of the coal compensation cess should help to keep a check on fuel cost, according to Centrum. The brokerage expects a healthy demand recovery in H2FY26, and a robust capacity expansion pipeline should support volume growth.

More From This Section

JSW Steel

JSW Steel Q2: Strong volumes boost profit, brokers maintain cautious stance

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 550 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; RIL jumps 3%, ICICI Bank slips 2%

Dixon Technologies share price

Here's why Nuvama trimmed Dixon Technologies' target price post Q2 results

Nifty 50

Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082? Check targets for Sensex, key indices

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

What should investors do with Polycab shares after Q2 show? Analysts answer

Topics : UltraTech Cement The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon