Union Bank of India up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 123.91, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.29% in last one year as compared to a 26.02% jump in NIFTY and a 29.1% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Union Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.91, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25372.35. The Sensex is at 82952.82, up 0.07%. Union Bank of India has gained around 3.1% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 2.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6715.3, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 229.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.55 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 6.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

