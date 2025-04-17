Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Minister Piyush Goyal describes IMEC as a modern-day Silk Route

Union Minister Piyush Goyal describes IMEC as a modern-day Silk Route

Image

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal addressing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) High-Level Roundtable on Connectivity and Economic Growth said that the IMEC is a powerful endorsement of the leadership and partnership of India and Middle East and East Europe a very forward and visionary concept that has caught the fancy of the world. The Minister stated that IMEC is not merely a trade route, but a modern-day Silk Route a partnership of equals that fosters synergy, connectivity, and inclusive prosperity. It will bring down logistics costs by up to 30%, reduce transportation time by 40%, and create seamless trade linkages across continents, he said. We will not only be linking trade; we will be linking civilizations and cultures from Southeast Asia to the Gulf, from the Middle East to Central Europe. Goyal also underscored the corridors emphasis on sustainability and digital connectivity. This initiative respects sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is not about dominance or creating economic unions. It is a partnership built on mutual trust, inclusivity and sustainability, he said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RMC Switchgears hits the floor after CFO resigns

RMC Switchgears hits the floor after CFO resigns

RIIL gains as Q4 PAT jumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share

RIIL gains as Q4 PAT jumps 17% QoQ to Rs 32 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50 per share

Waaree Renewable spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 83% YoY

Waaree Renewable spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 83% YoY

360 ONE WAM jumps as board mulls fundraising on 22 April

360 ONE WAM jumps as board mulls fundraising on 22 April

Volumes jump at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Avenue Supermarts Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon