Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:42 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 656.22 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 43.63% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 656.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 691.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales656.22691.38 -5 OPM %4.306.41 -PBDT31.6447.31 -33 PBT18.9633.45 -43 NP14.1125.03 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

