Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 43.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.09% to Rs 656.22 croreNet profit of Goodyear India declined 43.63% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 656.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 691.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales656.22691.38 -5 OPM %4.306.41 -PBDT31.6447.31 -33 PBT18.9633.45 -43 NP14.1125.03 -44
