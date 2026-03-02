Urban Company to integrate e-Shram registration into its onboarding and training ecosystem

To expand access to formal social security systems for gig and platform workers

Urban Company announced a joint initiative to expand social protection coverage for platform-based service professionals through accelerated registration on the Government of India's eShram portal. The initiative aims to expand access to formal social security systems for gig and platform workers, with a special focus on women service professionals, including those from Urban Company's InstaHelp vertical.

As part of the collaboration, Urban Company will integrate e-Shram registration into its onboarding and training ecosystem, ensuring assisted enrollment for new and existing service professionals attending onboarding, upskilling or refresher training programmes. Registration will be facilitated via the UC partner app, at UC training centres, and even UC Mitra kiosks, thus leveraging the company's physical and digital infrastructure.

Currently, about 20% of Urban Company's over 59,000 service professionals are registered on the e-Shram portal. Through this structured enrolment drive, the company aims to cover all the active service professionals associated with it. The collaboration aims to strengthen formal recognition and improve access to social security for platform workers -- contributing to the advancement of Decent Work (SDG 8) and broader social protection goals.

