US dollar index speculative net longs ease slightly
Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market slightly reduced net long contracts but stayed near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 5170 contracts in the data reported through April 14, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing a decrease of 341 net positions compared to the previous week.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST