Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
Volumes jump at Adani Power Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Power Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 84.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.45 lakh shares

MMTC Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 September 2025.

Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 84.11 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.98% to Rs.170.15. Volumes stood at 69.02 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd witnessed volume of 9.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.95% to Rs.73.41. Volumes stood at 3.58 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Life Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 1.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31031 shares. The stock increased 1.78% to Rs.910.20. Volumes stood at 81465 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53668 shares. The stock gained 0.09% to Rs.651.85. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd saw volume of 70379 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22279 shares. The stock dropped 3.70% to Rs.1,496.55. Volumes stood at 20079 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

