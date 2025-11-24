Monday, November 24, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 348.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 348.46 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Total Operating Income decline 14.89% to Rs 839.97 crore

Net loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 348.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 14.89% to Rs 839.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 986.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income839.97986.95 -15 OPM %-8.6739.95 -PBDT-464.9768.07 PL PBT-464.9768.07 PL NP-348.4651.39 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

